LONDON Aug 2 The main London office of Deutsche
Bank is nearing a 250 million pound ($390 million)
sale to U.S. money manager Invesco, a source close to
the deal told Reuters.
The sale of the building on the corner of London Wall and
Old Broad Street in the City financial district by German
open-ended fund KanAm follows legal changes in Germany that have
sapped demand from investors for such funds, forcing some to
shut.
Invesco Real Estate has 20.6 billion euros ($25.3 billion)
of assets worldwide, according to its website, with European
offices in London, Paris and Munich. It was not immediately
available for comment. KanAm declined to comment.
KanAm, which plans to liquidate by 2016, has already sold
two London office buildings housing the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and law firm Olswang for about
570 million pounds to Malaysian investment fund Permodalan
Nasional Berhad.
It owns about 50 properties in nine countries valued at
around 6.3 billion euros ($7.75 billion). Its remaining London
asset will be a block occupied by Thomson Reuters in
the Canary Wharf financial district.
Investors are supposed to be able to withdraw money at any
time from open-ended property funds, making them different from
closed-ended funds and meaning they have been popular among
German savers in recent years.
However, some German open-ended funds, in which about 85
billion euros is invested, temporarily closed in recent years to
prevent a rush for the door as the weak economic conditions
pushed property prices down.
Legal changes in Germany attempted to protect smaller
private investors from such closures by making it difficult for
larger investors to exit at short notice, which has also had the
effect of sapping demand, meaning some funds will close.
The Deutsche Bank deal would be the latest in a string of
large office blocks sold on the back of central London's
perceived safe investment status.
The deal was first reported by UK trade magazine Estates
Gazette.
($1 = 0.6415 British pounds)
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
