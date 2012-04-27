April 27 Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. private wealth brokerage division has hired three longtime Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers who joined the company in Florida after more than two decades each at their old firm, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

Advisers Jeffrey Tompkins and Gregory Barr moved to Deutsche Bank's Palm Beach office in late March, later joined by fellow adviser Ruth Sember in early April. The new hires joined the firm as directors and client advisers catering to high-net-worth individuals and families. They now report to managing director James Zahringer.

Tompkins and Barr, both roughly three-decade industry veterans, also previously worked at the old Wall Street banking firm Drexel Burnham Lambert. All three advisers had been with Citigroup Inc since the late 1980s, later joining Morgan Stanley Smith Barney after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citi's Smith Barney division in 2009.

All three advisers were based in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Boca Raton office.

Deutsche Bank's head of private client services division, G. Haig Ariyan called the Palm Beach region a "key strategic market" for the company.

Deutsche Bank's global private wealth management business had $348 billion in invested assets as of the end of 2011, the latest available count. The company does not disclose individual adviser client assets under management or production levels. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)