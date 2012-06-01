LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has formed an executive
committee for Corporate Banking and Securities, as part of its
strategy under new co-CEO Anshu Jain.
Under the previous arrangement there was an executive
committee for the entire corporate and investment bank, but
under the new structure the committee will now look solely after
CB&S while global transaction banking will be a separate
business pillar.
The new committee will comprise eight former members of the
CIB ex-com along with seven new members. The new members, Zar
Amrolia, Henrik Aslaksen, Wayne Felson, Miles Millard, Michael
Ormaechea, Elad Shraga and Bhupinder Singh are all internal and
have extensive experience within Deutsche's CIB business.
The committee will be led by the co-heads of the CB&S business
Colin Fan and Robert Rankin.
"To help us lead CB&S, we have established an executive
committee whose members are all long-serving leaders drawn from
across different client coverage and product areas and regions,"
the men said in a statement.
A Deutsche official told IFR that this was a milestone for
the investment bank and represented the promotion of the next
generation of internal bankers who were now taking more control
of the bank.
Along with the new structure, several of the committee
members received new or expanded roles. Notably Aslaksen, who
was head of M&A, will now additionally run corporate finance for
the EMEA region. Shraga is moving from head of client solutions
to head of structured finance.
Ivor Dunbar, already a board member, will move from head of
capital markets to head of client franchise development.
Felson, who was European head of rates and CIB risk, will
swap his risk function with credit trading. One analyst was
surprised that a rates specialist like Felson would move into
credit, but added that he was a respected risk manager.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson)