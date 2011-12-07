BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.26 billion Multifamily K-Deal, Kf27
* Approximately $1.26 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Feb. 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 7 Deutsche Bank has cut about 20 bankers in Japan, nearly a third of its investment banking staff in the country, due to a sluggish economic outlook and a slowdown in deals, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The cuts are part of Deutsche Bank's plan, announced in October, to shelve about 500 jobs, mainly outside Germany.
The bankers who were let go include Koichiro Yasuda, vice chairman of M&A and managing director, the sources said.
Earlier this year David Shrenzel, then head of its investment banking business in Japan, left the firm. He was replaced by Paul Wetzel, who will stay on with the bank in his current position, the sources said.
Hiroshi Jinno, who was co-head of mergers and acquisitions, also left the firm earlier this year, sources said.
Investment banks globally have been cutting staff due to a slowdown in new share offerings, reflecting weak stock markets.
Last week, for example, Nikko Asset Management cancelled its 45.5 billion yen ($585 million) initial public offering due to weak market conditions and the worsening debt crisis in Europe.
Japanese companies have sold 1.8 billion yen worth of shares so far this year, compared with 5.1 billion yen for the same period a year earlier, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities Group and two other Japanese brokerages controlled almost 80 percent of the market, according to Thomson Reuters, allowing hardly any chances for foreign banks to play a key role in Japan's capital markets.
Mergers and acquisitions by Japanese companies have increased this year, but bankers say the revenue from fees has been falling because of competition.
A Deutsche Securities spokesman in Tokyo declined to comment. ($1 = 77.7600 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Emi Emoto and Nathan Layne)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The Three Degrees, a female vocal group best known for the 1974 smash "When Will I See You Again," has sued Sony Music Entertainment Inc, seeking to recoup decades of royalties it says were withheld by a former manager and his widow.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HETA Asset Resolution AG's EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0863484035) issued in 2012 and maturing in 2022 at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes' rating is equalised with Austria's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (AA+/Stable), based on Fitch's expectation that the Austrian government will continue to honour the unconditional and irrevocable