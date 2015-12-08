TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's securities watchdog on Tuesday recommended administrative punishment against the Tokyo branch of Deutsche Securities for improperly providing information about a Japanese company to its clients.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission said officials at Deutsche Securities recommended their clients trade shares of the unidentified company after an analyst obtained details about the company's pre-announced earnings. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)