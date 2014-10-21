US STOCKS-Wall Street edges down as healthcare, utility stocks fall
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 21 Deutsche Bank AG's asset & wealth management division said on Tuesday it hired an adviser from Morgan Stanley.
Jason Dudley, who has 17 years of industry experience, joins as director and regional executive for the Atlanta Private Client Services office.
Before joining the German bank, Dudley was vice-president and complex business development manager at Morgan Stanley, where he also managed the salesforce throughout Georgia.
Dudley, based in Atlanta, reports to Haig Ariyan, managing director and co-head of wealth management, the Americas.
Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Arbutus Biopharma Corp files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mNW5az Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.