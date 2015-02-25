(Adds comments from JPMorgan executive)
NEW YORK Feb 25 Deutsche Bank AG
said on Wednesday that it has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co
executive Jeff Urwin to be co-head of corporate banking and
securities and head of corporate finance.
Urwin, 59, had been co-head of global banking at JPMorgan,
which he joined in 2008 with the bank's acquisition of Bear
Stearns, according to a statement from Deutsche Bank.
Urwin will lead Deutsche Bank's investment banking division
together with Colin Fan and will report to Anshu Jain, co-chief
executive of the company, the statement said. Urwin succeeds
Robert Rankin, who left Deutsche Bank earlier this year.
In response to Urwin's departure, Daniel Pinto, chief
executive of JPMorgan's corporate and investment bank, said in a
memo that Carlos Hernandez will become sole head of global
banking, with direct oversight of investment banking, corporate
banking and treasury services. Hernandez had been co-head of
global banking with Urwin. He has been with JPMorgan for 30
years.
Deutsche Bank has made investment banking the center of its
strategy. It is investing in its investment banking operations
in the United States, where its client base is smaller than New
York-based rivals, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs Group
Inc. About half of Deutsche Bank's investment banking
revenue comes from North America.
Deutsche had 4.66 percent of the global market for
investment banking fees in 2014, more than every other European
investment bank and just below the U.S. top five banks,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Urwin had become co-head of global banking at JPMorgan with
Hernandez in April 2014. Earlier Urwin had been head of global
investment banking and CEO for Asia Pacific at JPMorgan. Before
his global roles, he was co-head of investment banking for North
America.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York and Thomas Atkins in
Frankfurt; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)