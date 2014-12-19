FRANKFURT Dec 19 Deutsche Bank faces
a fine of up to 10 million euros ($12.23 million) for making
false statements in connection with the Kirch media group's
long-running bankruptcy case, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported.
Munich prosecutors in September filed charges against
Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and several
former bank executives related to a civil court case brought by
the heirs of Leo Kirch, the deceased media magnate who had sued
Deutsche Bank.
Citing a 627-page document detailing the charges, the paper
said on Saturday that prosecutors plan to ask the court to slap
Deutsche Bank with a fine as part of the proceedings, alleging
it made false statements.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment, citing its policy of not
commenting on ongoing litigation. It has previously said it
believes prosecutors' allegation against Fitschen would prove
unfounded.
Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed the country's largest lender
for his group's demise, setting off one of Germany's most
acrimonious corporate disputes, which was settled in a deal
costing Deutsche about 925 million euros.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said prosecutors found documents during
raids at Deutsche Bank offices showing that the lender, contrary
to its statements, tried in early 2002 to win a mandate from
Kirch to sell large parts of his company and make a profit from
the deal.
The Munich court has yet to decide whether the case, which
also includes charges against former CEOs Josef Ackermann and
Rolf Breuer as well as two other former executives, will go to
trial.
($1 = 0.8179 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christian Plumb)