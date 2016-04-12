China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
MUNICH, April 12 The presiding judge in a trial against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen said on Tuesday he had so far seen no evidence of prosecutors' allegations, nearly a year into proceedings.
The court therefore rejects the prosecution's request to allow further searches of Deutsche Bank offices, judge Peter Noll said.
Fitschen is accused of giving misleading evidence in connection with the 2002 collapse of the Kirch media empire. A verdict is expected in the coming court sessions. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, April 14, as markets are closed for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04132017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat