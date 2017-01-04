BRIEF-Figeac Aero signs a contract with Spirit Aerosystems
* Contract will bring to company full contribution to turnover as of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK Jan 4 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the German bank of using shell companies to evade significant tax liabilities in 2000, according to court papers filed on Wednesday.
As part of the settlement, Deutsche Bank has also agreed to admit and accept responsibility for various conduct at issue in the lawsuit, which had sought more than $190 million, according to court papers filed in federal court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)
Jan 24 BlackRock Inc will scrutinize how companies plan to use the cash they bring back to the United States as part of a tax holiday backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, CEO Larry Fink said in a letter distributed on Tuesday.
