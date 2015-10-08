BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies cos' South African unit signs addendum to contract with South African Social Security Agency
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency
NEW YORK Oct 8 A former senior trader at Deutsche Bank AG pleaded guilty to engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations into misconduct at various banks, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.
Michael Ross Curtler, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a conspiracy charge for participating in a scheme to manipulate Libor, which was tied to the profitability of trades that he and others in which he and others had financial interest. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency
ATHENS, March 31 Euro zone deputy finance ministers have recommended that Greek bailout review talks continue in Athens, a government official said on Friday, as Athens and its creditors seek a deal on reforms to unlock further aid.