NEW YORK Oct 8 A former senior trader at Deutsche Bank AG pleaded guilty to engaging in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest rate at the center of global investigations into misconduct at various banks, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

Michael Ross Curtler, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to a conspiracy charge for participating in a scheme to manipulate Libor, which was tied to the profitability of trades that he and others in which he and others had financial interest. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)