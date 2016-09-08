NEW YORK, Sept 8 A former Deutsche Bank AG
trader pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges
that he conspired to manipulate Libor, the benchmark interest
rate at the center of global investigations into misconduct at
various banks.
Gavin Black, a former director on Deutsche Bank's money
market derivatives and pool trading desks in London, entered his
plea in federal court in Manhattan to conspiracy and wire fraud
charges after waiving extradition from Britain.
The 46-year-old was indicted in June along with Matthew
Connolly, formerly Deutsche Bank's director of the pool trading
desk in New York, becoming one of four onetime employees at the
bank to be charged by the U.S. Department of Justice.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson and Nate Raymond in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)