April 9 Deutsche Bank AG, which faces
allegations that it tried to rig the Libor benchmark interest
rate, could settle with U.S. and UK authorities as early as this
month, a source familiar with the matter said.
The penalties are likely to exceed $1.5 billion, the amount
UBS Group AG paid in 2012, the source said.
Negotiations also involve the possibility of a Deutsche UK
subsidiary pleading guilty, the person said.
Deutsche bank executives could be targeted for discipline,
but many of them have already left the bank, the source said.
Germany's largest lender may be among the last to settle
with the authorities over the Libor manipulation scandal.
New York's Department of Financial Services is also involved
in the Deutsche Libor probe, unlike in the case of the other
banks.
"We continue to work with the authorities that are reviewing
interbank offered rates matters," Michele Allison, a spokeswoman
for the bank said in a statement, but declined to comment
further.
U.S. Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr declined to
comment on any potential agreement.
Deutsche Bank already settled with European antitrust
regulators over Libor and its euro equivalent Euribor last year,
agreeing to pay 725 million euros.
Deutsche Bank, the world's second-largest foreign exchange
trader, is also under investigation by U.S. authorities over
other practices, including possible manipulation of emerging
markets currency rates.
Steven Adamske, a spokesman for the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, which is also involved in the probe,
declined comment.
Ronald Klug, a spokesman for New York's Department of
Financial Services, declined comment.
(Additional reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)