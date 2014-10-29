FRANKFURT Oct 29 A German labour court on
Wednesday said that Deutsche Bank and four traders
the lender had fired had agreed to settle out of court their
long-running dispute over unfair dismissal, according to an
announcement on the court's web site.
The court had decided in favour of the traders in September,
2013, saying that the bank had allowed organisational lapses
that created a working environment that could have led to the
rigging of interest rates.
Deutsche later sought to reverse the ruling for the traders,
who claimed wrongful dismissal after the bank accused them of
violating company policy by inappropriately communicating with
other traders over benchmark interbank lending rates.
A court decision had been expected in early November.
In response to the court statement, Deutsche Bank said it
had followed the judge's recommendation to settle out of court.
"Today, together with the judge, the mediation proceedings
between the parties were completed," the bank said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)