(Adds background)
By Andreas Kröner
FRANKFURT, April 21 U.S. and British officials
are preparing to announce a settlement with Deutsche Bank AG
as soon as Thursday over allegations it tried to rig
benchmark interest rates such as Libor, two sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
Deutsche Bank said it was working with the relevant
authorities but declined comment further. Penalties are likely
to exceed $1.5 billion, the amount UBS Group AG paid
in 2012, Reuters reported previously.
If negotiators complete the settlement as planned, it could
help remove uncertainty that has burdened Deutsche Bank shares
for years, but would not wipe the slate clean.
The world's second-largest foreign exchange trader still
faces potential claims or settlements over past issues including
alleged attempts at foreign exchange benchmark manipulation and
alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
At the end of 2014, Deutsche Bank had set aside 3.2 billion
euros ($3.4 billion) in litigation reserves, outlined another
1.9 billion in potential risks and indicated it faced an
additional 4.8 billion in mortgage repurchase claims.
"The full extent of DB's litigation costs is unknown," wrote
ratings agency Fitch in a recent note. "It is likely that costs
at DB will remain a drag on its future results despite the
existing coverage (reserves)."
The expected costs of the Libor settlement have increased
over the past half-year, with the bank originally expecting to
pay around 1 billion euros to settle Libor claims with U.S. and
UK authorities.
After several delays, German financial watchdog Bafin will
likely sum up its own investigation into Deutsche's role in the
rate rigging scandal as early as May. The regulator, which has
worked independently of U.S. and UK authorities, has found no
evidence that key managers of the bank knew about alleged
manipulation.
Deutsche Bank has already settled with European antitrust
regulators over Libor and its euro equivalent Euribor, agreeing
to pay 725 million euros.
Fines and settlements have been a burden on management at
Deutsche Bank, leading to a boardroom reshuffle in October in
which auditing head Christian Sewing moved to the board as chief
of legal and incident management, charged ed with clearing the
decks.
The bank plans to decide on a major restructuring as early
as this month. It has decided to jettison its Postbank
arm and may sell its own-branded retail network as it
focuses on more-profitable investment banking.
($1 = 0.9296 euros)
(Writing by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
David Holmes)