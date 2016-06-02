WASHINGTON, June 2 Two former traders with Deutsche Bank AG, one in New York and another in London, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to manipulate the benchmark Libor interest rate, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Matthew Connolly, 51, of New Jersey and Gavin Campbell Black, 46, of London were indicted on Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud and nine counts of wire fraud. The indictments were unsealed on Thursday.

The charges stem from allegations that they participated in a scheme to manipulate Libor, the London interbank offered rate, in a way that benefited themselves or Deutsche Bank.

A former senior trader at Deutsche Bank, Michael Ross Curtler, pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to manipulate Libor.

Libor is calculated based on what banks say that they believe they would pay if they borrowed from other banks. The rate underpins trillions of dollars of financial products globally from mortgages to credit card loans. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by W Simon)