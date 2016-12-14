FRANKFURT Dec 14 Deutsche Bank and German retail heiress Madeleine Schickedanz have agreed to settle a legal dispute, Germany's flagship carrier said on Wednesday.

"If the conditions set out by the agreement are fulfilled, then the legal dispute can be ended amicably, completely and for good," a spokesman for Deutsche Bank said in an e-mailed statement, declining to provide details of the settlement.

Schickedanz had sought 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) in a damages suit that involved bank Sal. Oppenheim, which is now part of Deutsche Bank.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the settlement with Deutsche Bank was worth less than 100 million euros.

