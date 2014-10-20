LONDON Oct 20 Citigroup Inc has bought
Deutsche Bank AG's energy and metals book, a source
familiar with the matter said, in the latest sign of expansion
from the U.S. firm in commodities trading as rivals retrench.
Citi won Deutsche's oil, metals and power books this summer
and autumn, the source said, after a bidding round that saw
several Wall Street firms and trading houses chasing the
opportunity to take on the positions of a once top-five
commodities bank.
The deal will help Citi close the gap with top banking
rivals in commodities trading, even as some exit the sector
under increased regulatory scrutiny and lower margins.
Deutsche Bank, which once competed with Barclays and
JPMorgan Chase & Co to challenge the long-running energy
and metal franchises of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
, announced it was largely exiting the sector late last
year.
The source declined to reveal the size of the deal or the
number of active trading positions it involves. Deutsche Bank
has previously said it was not looking to transfer staff as part
of the sale of its trading book.
Citi and Deutsche declined to comment on Monday.
Deutsche joins other banks who have turned away from the
multi-billion dollar oil and metals arena. Alongside Citi,
Goldman is the only other bank well-established in commodities
that has remained fully committed to the sector.
Deutsche will continue to trade financial derivatives linked
to commodities prices, as well as retaining its precious metals
trading business.
The Federal Reserve has been examining the role of banks in
physical commodities dealing amid concern over the impact a
major oil spill or power plant disaster could have on economic
stability if it involved a financial firm.
Commodities trading revenue for ten of the world's biggest
banks has fallen to just $4.5 billion last year, down from more
than $14 billion in 2008, according to analytics firm Coalition.
Banks have faced tighter capital requirements and greater
restrictions on trading for their own book after the financial
crisis.
AGAINST THE GRAIN
Private trading houses have benefited the most from a major
retreat by banks from commodities trading over the past two
years, but Citi has bucked the trend with its expansion.
Citi's commodity transactions last year hit a total of $267
million, a more than three-fold increase in just two years.
JPMorgan, at one stage the biggest bank in commodities by
revenue, completed the sale of the majority of its physical
commodities business to Swiss-based merchant trader Mercuria
earlier this month.
In 2013, JPMorgan paid a record $410 million to resolve
federal allegations that the unit manipulated power prices.
Barclays, another former top five banking player in
commodities, said in April it was shuttering the majority of its
activities in the sector.
Morgan Stanley is still pursuing the sale of its
merchant oil business to Russian state-backed energy major
Rosneft, although there are doubts that they deal will go ahead
amid Western sanctions targeting Kremlin-linked companies during
the crisis in Ukraine.
