FRANKFURT, April 18 Deutsche Bank's new asset management chief Quintin Price is taking a period of medical leave, Germany's flagship lender said on Monday.

Jon Eilbeck, the unit's Asia head, will take over Price's operational responsibilities, while Chief Executive John Cryan will represent the unit on the management board.

"Quintin's treatment plan is still being finalised, but it will necessitate his full-time focus for the foreseeable future as he undergoes further tests and consultations," Cryan said in a message posted on the bank's internet page.

Price, who became a member of Deutsche Bank's management board in January, had left US money manager BlackRock last year. He was brought in by Cryan as part of a large scale management shake-up to replace Michele Faissola, who left the bank. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)