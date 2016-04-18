Nikkei gains limited by U.S. Syria strike; posts 4th weekly drop
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
FRANKFURT, April 18 Deutsche Bank's new asset management chief Quintin Price is taking a period of medical leave, Germany's flagship lender said on Monday.
Jon Eilbeck, the unit's Asia head, will take over Price's operational responsibilities, while Chief Executive John Cryan will represent the unit on the management board.
"Quintin's treatment plan is still being finalised, but it will necessitate his full-time focus for the foreseeable future as he undergoes further tests and consultations," Cryan said in a message posted on the bank's internet page.
Price, who became a member of Deutsche Bank's management board in January, had left US money manager BlackRock last year. He was brought in by Cryan as part of a large scale management shake-up to replace Michele Faissola, who left the bank. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
TOKYO, April 7 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Friday but gains were limited as the U.S. missile strike on Syria curbed investors' risk appetite.
(Adds company news items, futures) April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * CO-OP BANK: Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Friday it had received a number of non-binding offers that would go to a next phase of bidding. * HUNTING: Oilfield services company Hunting Plc said its chief executi
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ACQUISITION OF A 51% STAKE IN CSI GROUP LLC, A COMPANY WITH HEADQUARTERS IN BOSTON, USA, SPECIALIZED IN THE RE-MARKETING OF CONTAINER AND SHIPPING RELATED ASSETS