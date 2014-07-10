FRANKFURT, July 10 Deutsche Bank said
on Thursday that Luc Frieden, 50, would join Germany's biggest
lender to advise management on strategic aspects related to
international and European affairs.
In his new role of Vice President, Frieden will also work
with the bank's Government & Regulatory Affairs department and
other infrastructure functions and business units, Deutsche Bank
said.
Frieden - a former minister of the Luxembourg government and
chairman of the board of governors of the International Monetary
Fund and the World Bank Group - will assume his new role on
Sept. 15 and will be based in London.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)