FRANKFURT Oct 18 Deutsche Bank is splitting its investment bank into two separate units as part of a broad strategic overhaul of the lender launched by new Chief Executive John Cryan.

Germany's flagship bank said on Sunday the sales and trading activities of its Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S) unit would form a new business division called Global Markets.

The investment bank's corporate finance business as well as its Global Transaction Banking (GTB) operation would be combined in a newly created unit called Corporate & Investment Banking.

The name "CB&S" will cease to exist.

Separately, the bank announced several management changes including the abolition of the group executive committee and an organisational set up that sees all four core business divisions being represented directly on the management board. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)