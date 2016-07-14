FRANKFURT, July 14 Deutsche Bank has
picked Werner Steinmueller to lead its business in the
fast-growing Asia/Pacific region, where the lender operates in
16 countries and has about 20,000 staff, it said on Thursday.
Steinmueller will work from Hong Kong and be the first board
member to be located in Asia.
In May, the manager told Reuters that Deutsche Bank expects
to see strong growth in Asia for its global payments and trade
financing business in the coming years, despite recent signs of
emerging market cooling.
Steinmueller, 62, joined Deutsche Bank in 1991 and since
2004 ran the lender's Global Transaction Banking unit, a role
which will be filled by John Gibbons, who is joining the bank
from JP Morgan.
