FRANKFURT Oct 18 Colin Fan, the joint head of Deutsche Bank's investment banking division, is moving out of that role, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The bank is in discussions to promote Garth Ritchie, currently global head of equities inside the investment bank, the paper said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Germany's flagship lender is planning to consolidate the power of its top management board at the expense of its second-tier group executive committee (GEC), people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

The move is part of incoming Chief Executive John Cryan's strategy overhaul of Deutsche Bank, details of which are expected to be revealed later this month.

Cryan is expected to shrink the size of the 19-member strong GEC in a bid to cut costs, while at the same time arranging for all business units to be represented on the management board again, the people said.

People familiar with the bank said that no decisions have been taken on whether the current heads of investment banking and the wealth management arm will be promoted to the board, pending clearance from financial watchdog Bafin. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter)