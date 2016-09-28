BERLIN, Sept 28 The importance of Deutsche Bank is known to all, a spokesman for the German Finance Ministry said on Wednesday when asked if the lender was of systemic importance.

"Regarding the classification of Deutsche Bank in the context of questions of financial market stability, there's a general consensus - everyone knows the importance of Deutsche Bank and there's nothing to add to that," Martin Jaeger said.

When asked about comments the head of the BdB banking association made on Wednesday that the European Central Bank's monetary policy was responsible for Deutsche Bank's problems, Jaeger did not directly comment, saying only that was a question for the banking association or the ECB to answer.

Asked if there had been any meetings at the Finance Ministry this week - or if any were planned - on the situation at Deutsche Bank, Jaeger said he did not comment on internal discussions and meetings. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr)