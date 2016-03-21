March 21 Moody's Investors Service said it had
placed Deutsche Bank AG's ratings on review for
possible downgrade, citing rising execution hurdles as the bank
tries to stabilize profits over the next three years.
Moody's move comes days after the German bank warned that
volatile financial markets in the first quarter, normally a
strong season for banks, posed a challenge for the entire
sector.
Moody's said a potential downgrade to Deutsche Bank's Baa1
senior debt and A2 deposit ratings would be limited to one
notch.
The ratings agency will also review the bank's additional
tier 1 securities (Ba3), which could result in up to a two-notch
downgrade for these securities, pushing them deeper into junk
territory.
Moody's said on Monday the review would focus on the details
of the bank's execution plan for 2016 and 2017, and the extent
to which it would have to be adapted given challenges in the
operating environment.
The review will also focus on details and timing to renew
the bank's technological platform, which Moody's called a key
source of future revenue and cost savings.
Moody's said revenue and expense headwinds may delay an
improvement in profitability, adding that the scale of the
turnaround plan, the potential for weaker revenue, and the risk
of more litigation also create uncertainty.
Deutsche Bank scrapped board bonuses this year after posting
a record loss for 2015 in January, with Chief Executive John
Cryan urging investors to be patient with his revamp of
Germany's largest lender.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)