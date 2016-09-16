LONDON, Sept 16 The cost of insuring Deutsche
Bank's debt against default rose around 8 percent on Friday
after the U.S. Department of Justice asked the lender to pay $14
billion to settle an investigation into its selling of
mortgage-backed securities.
Data provider Markit said credit default swaps on Deutsche
Bank's five-year senior debt rose to 211 basis
points, up 16 bps from Thursday's close of 195 basis points.
Credit default swaps on equivalent Deutsche subordinated
debt rose to 421 basis points, up 33 bps from Thursday's close
of 388 bps.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)