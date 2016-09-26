FRANKFURT, Sept 26 Deutsche Bank will
solve its problems without relying on help from Berlin,
Germany's flagship lender said on Monday.
"(Chief Executive) John Cryan at no point asked the German
Chancellor for the government to intervene in the U.S. Justice
Department's mortgages case," a Deutsche Bank spokesman said on
Monday.
Shares in Germany's biggest bank hit a record low of 10.62
euros on Monday after a German magazine reported over the
weekend that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had ruled out
aiding the lender in it talks with U.S. justice officials.
"Deutsche Bank is determined to resolve its challenges on
its own," the spokesman said.
"There is currently no question of a capital increase. We
are meeting all regulatory requirements," the spokesman added.
Cryan and Merkel met in July to discuss Brexit repercussions
but did not touch on the matter of potential help with U.S.
legal proceedings, a person close to the matter said.
Deutsche Bank said in mid-September it would fight a $14
billion demand from the DoJ to settle a mortgage mis-selling
case.
Analysts at Mediobanca said that a rights issue looked
inevitable.
"John Cryan always said that a rights issue would only be
triggered by a larger-than expected litigation charge and it
appears increasingly likely that Deutsche Bank investors will be
asked to post bail for Deutsche's past crimes," they said in
note on Monday.
(Reporting by Kathrin Jones; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing
by Jonathan Gould)