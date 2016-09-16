BERLIN, Sept 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
declined to comment on Friday on the decision by the U.S.
Department of Justice to demand $14 billion from Deutsche Bank
to settle claims the lender missold mortgage-backed
securities.
"I think it's wise not to comment on this news from my
side," Merkel said when asked by a Reuters correspondent what
she thought of the penalty and whether Berlin might be willing
to support Deutsche Bank.
The German finance ministry said earlier on Friday that the
government expected a "fair result" from the negotiations but
that the talks were a matter for the bank and the American
authorities.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke und Noah Barkin; Writing by Michael
Nienaber)