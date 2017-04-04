BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 4 Deutsche Bank AG's group treasurer Alexander von zur Muehlen will join its investment banking division, once the lender's recently announced capital raise is complete, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Von zur Muehlen, who has been the bank's treasurer since 2009, will join Deutsche Bank's Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) division.
Prior to his role as treasurer, von zur Muehlen held roles in the bank's Global Markets unit, covering clients throughout Europe.
Dixit Joshi, who has been with Deutsche Bank since 2010, will succeed von zur Muehlen as treasurer.
Joshi was most recently head of the bank's Debt Institutional Client Group and head of Listed Derivatives and Market Clearing in CIB. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. authorities moved on Thursday to seize a Picasso painting given to American movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood comedies, as they filed complaints to recover about $540 million they say was stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.