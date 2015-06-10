June 10 Deutsche Bank named Andrew
Tusa as co-head and Neil Collingridge as vice chairman of UK
corporate broking.
Tusa joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was
a managing director for corporate broking in Europe. He had
previously spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank within its asset
management team.
Collingridge, who joins from Jefferies where he was a
managing director within corporate broking, will provide
coverage for UK-listed companies.
The duo will be based in London and report to Adam Bagshaw
and Scott Bell, co-heads of UK corporate finance.
The bank said it also hired Simon Hollingsworth and David
Nangle as vice presidents.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)