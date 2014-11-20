HONG KONG Nov 20 Deutsche Bank's top China dealmaker Henry Cai is set to leave the bank at the end of the year, IFR reported on Thursday citing a source with knowledge of the move.

Cai joined Deutsche in 2010 to run investment banking in China, and is currently executive chairman of corporate finance for Asia Pacific.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Cai himself could not immediately be reached for comment.

Before Deutsche, Cai was a top China rainmaker at UBS AG, having earned his dealmaking reputation on some of China's earliest overseas listings while at Hong Kong investment bank Peregrine, subsequently BNP Paribas Peregrine.

IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert of IFR, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Sunil Nair)