BRIEF-Net 1 UEPS Technologies cos' South African unit signs addendum to contract with South African Social Security Agency
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency
Oct 8 Deutsche Bank AG's asset and wealth management unit said Michael Keough and David Hanlon joined its institutional global client group in the Americas.
Hanlon, who most recently worked at F-Squared Investments, joins the unit as director, based in Boston.
Keough, with over 24 years of industry experience, joins as managing director, based in San Francisco. He previously worked for Bank of New York Mellon's investment management unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Cos' South African unit has signed an addendum to its contract with South African Social Security Agency
ATHENS, March 31 Euro zone deputy finance ministers have recommended that Greek bailout review talks continue in Athens, a government official said on Friday, as Athens and its creditors seek a deal on reforms to unlock further aid.