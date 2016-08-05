(Adds details on Kittsley's role and background, byline)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK Aug 4 Dodd Kittsley, who has served as
head of exchange-traded product strategy at Deutsche Bank AG's
U.S. asset management unit for the past two years,
has left the company, according to two people with knowledge of
the departure.
Deutsche's Asset and Wealth Management's Americas division
hired Kittsley, a longtime industry veteran, away from BlackRock
Inc in 2014 as part of a push to accelerate its growth
in the fast-growing business of managing exchange-traded funds
and other similar products.
In addition to leading the company's ETF research, Kittsley
became a leading spokesman for the company's X-trackers products
among potential clients and in the media. The U.S. ETF business
managed $16 billion at the end of June, according to fund
researcher Morningstar Inc.
A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman declined to comment. Kittsley
did not respond to inquiries from Reuters.
The most popular of the company's index funds specialize in
international stocks, including "currency-hedged" ETFs that
strip out the effect of declining foreign currencies for U.S.
investors.
Kittsley had been based in New York and reported to
Deutsche's head of passive business in the Americas, Fiona
Bassett.
At BlackRock, Kittsley had been head of institutional
product management and consulting for the iShares business and
had also served as head of global research for the world's
largest ETF issuer. He joined iShares in 2007, when it was a
part of Barclays PLC.
Kittsley's nearly two decades in the industry also included
tenures in research-related positions at State Street Global
Advisors and Morgan Stanley.
