NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has welcomed a former collateralized mortgage obligation originator back to its mortgage securitization team after seven years away from the bank.

Mark Ginsberg, who left Deutsche in 2009 to join boutique investment bank Sander O'Neill before moving to broker-dealer Gleacher & Co Securities in 2012, returned last week.

He joins as a director and will report to Ryan Stark, Deutsche's head of US mortgage finance, a person close to the situation said. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)