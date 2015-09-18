FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Deutsche Bank is set to appoint a new manager to lead its retail and corporate banking division in Germany after the two co-heads step down at the end of the month, according to a note to staff.

Wilhelm von Haller and Peter Schedl will resign their posts to allow a new start at the Private & Business Clients division, board member Christian Sewing, responsible for Deutsche's retail banking, wrote in the note seen by Reuters on Friday.

The change is part a general overhaul at the Germany bank, a plan that will include cuts of about a quarter of staff and which is being finalised by new Chief Executive John Cryan.

Cryan took control of Germany's biggest bank in July with the promise to cut costs. The bank is planning to close 200 of its 700 branches. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by David Clarke)