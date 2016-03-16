UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT, March 16 Deutsche Bank has appointed Andrew Sowter interim group head of compliance, the German lender said in a note to staff on Wednesday.
Sowter will take over from Nadine Faruque, who is leaving the bank at the end of next week for personal reasons, until a permanent replacement is found.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman confirmed the changes.
Sowter is currently global head of business line compliance. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)
