* Voxy - announced a $12 million growth equity financing led by SJF Ventures Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT Oct 5 Deutsche Bank has hired Chris Towery to lead its chemicals M&A team in Europe following the departure of Arkadi Nachimowski to JP Morgan in June, a person familiar with the matter said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, March 30 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined a former Jefferies banker almost 40,000 pounds ($49,000) for sharing confidential client information over instant messaging service WhatsApp because he wanted to "impress" the recipients, the watchdog said on Thursday.