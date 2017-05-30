May 30 Deutsche Bank AG appointed
Jeffrey Mensch to its M&A team as a managing director.
He joins from billionaire Ron Perelman's investment company
MacAndrews & Forbes (M&F), where he was senior vice president in
the finance department for three years.
Mensch, based in New York, will join Deutsche Bank in early
June. He will report to Charlie Dupree, head of M&A, the
Americas.
Prior to M&F, he spent seven years at Evercore and
UBS.
Mensch's hire as managing director is the seventh Deutsche
Bank has made for the Americas corporate finance team this year
and second for M&A.
