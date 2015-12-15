PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank AG named Pascal Boillat as chief information officer and head of operations, corporate & investment banking team.
The bank, in November, set up two management committees to run its corporate and investment banking and global markets divisions, part of a shake-up aimed at improving profitability.
Boillat, who will join Germany's flagship lender from Feb. 1, will report to Kim Hammonds.
Hammonds will take up the role of chief operating officer from next year.
Boillat will join from Fannie Mae in Washington, where is the head of operations and technology for the U.S. secondary mortgage market. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MONTREAL, DETROIT March 29 Ford Motor Co will announce on Thursday production of a new engine in the Canadian province of Ontario, two sources familiar with the matter said, in an investment that would boost Canada's auto industry after years of job losses to Mexico and the United States.