Dec 15 Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank AG named Pascal Boillat as chief information officer and head of operations, corporate & investment banking team.

The bank, in November, set up two management committees to run its corporate and investment banking and global markets divisions, part of a shake-up aimed at improving profitability.

Boillat, who will join Germany's flagship lender from Feb. 1, will report to Kim Hammonds.

Hammonds will take up the role of chief operating officer from next year.

Boillat will join from Fannie Mae in Washington, where is the head of operations and technology for the U.S. secondary mortgage market. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)