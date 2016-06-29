BRIEF-Celadon Group qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Celadon Group reports December quarter results and declares dividend
June 29 Deutsche Bank AG's wealth management unit named Sam Petrucci as head of wealth planning for the Americas.
Petrucci will be based in New York and will lead a team which provides wealth planning for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
Petrucci joins from Credit Suisse where he was a managing director and head of the wealth planning group within private banking, North America. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
* EP Energy announces pricing of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025