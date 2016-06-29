June 29 Deutsche Bank AG's wealth management unit named Sam Petrucci as head of wealth planning for the Americas.

Petrucci will be based in New York and will lead a team which provides wealth planning for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Petrucci joins from Credit Suisse where he was a managing director and head of the wealth planning group within private banking, North America. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)