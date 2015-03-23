South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
March 23 Deutsche Bank AG said it appointed Simon Denny as head of investment banking for South Africa.
Denny, who takes over from Kevin Latter, will be based in Johannesburg and report to Peter Wharton-Hood, chief country officer, the bank said.
He joined the bank in 2008 in South Africa and is a director.
Denny has advised on many South African deals including the 68.2 billion rand ($5.68 billion) Steinhoff-Pepkor transaction and the 10.6 billion rand ($883.52 million) sale by SAB Miller of its stake in Tsogo Sun, Deutsche Bank said. ($1 = 12.0420 rand) (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,