(Adds additional information about Trigo's management region, work experience at JP Morgan, other recent Deutsche hires)

Feb 18 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, the wealth management arm of German Deutsche Bank AG, named Santiago Trigo managing director and market head for much of Latin America on Thursday.

Based in Miami, Trigo will oversee strategy in the bank's wealth management business in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Central America.

Trigo was previously JPMorgan Private Bank's Mexico market manager, a job he left in April 2013. Deutsche did not provide information on the period between Trigo's departure from JP Morgan and his hiring at Deutsche.

JP Morgan confirmed Trigo previously worked at the firm.

Trigo also worked at Bank of America Corp with the emerging markets debt trading group.

The announcement to hire Trigo follows that of two other JP Morgan alumni who joined Deutsche's Miami office in recent weeks.

On Friday, Deutsche confirmed private banker Oti Roberts had resigned from JP Morgan and would join the firm after a short garden leave. Roberts, 34, generated about $14 million of revenue last year at JPMorgan Private Bank.

In early January, Dessy Arteaga joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management last month as a managing director and senior relationship manager, focusing on the ultra-high net worth individuals in Mexico. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)