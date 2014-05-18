FRANKFURT May 18 Deutsche Bank is preparing a multi-billion euro capital increase at a meeting on Sunday of its supervisory board that is discussing a new strategic direction for Germany's largest bank, sources told Reuters.

German newspaper Handelsblatt, citing unnamed sources, reported earlier that Deutsche Bank planned to raise 8 billion euros in equity capital and get a new major shareholder.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)