BRIEF-Western Digital announces repricing of $2.985 bln of term B loans
* Western Digital announces successful repricing of $2.985 billion of usd term B loans
FRANKFURT May 18 The Qatari royal family is set to take a stake in Deutsche Bank as part of a planned multi-billion capital increase, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Sunday.
Qatar will buy new Deutsche Bank shares ahead of a rights issue targeting investors worldwide, the sources said.
The exact size of the stake that Qatar will hold after the transaction will depend on whether it fully uses its subscription rights or sells part or all of them, the sources added.
Germany's flagship lender is preparing a multi-billion euro capital increase, sources told Reuters earlier on Sunday, as Germany's biggest lender aims to draw a line under investor doubts about its capital position. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Alexander Smith)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday that it was exploring strategic alternatives, including changes to its capital structure or a sale of the company, as it seeks relief from its swelling debt pile.
