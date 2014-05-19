FRANKFURT May 19 The Qatari royal family has
pledged to not only buy new Deutsche Bank shares
worth 1.75 billion ahead of a planned 6.3 billion-euro rights
issue, but also take part in the rights issue, Deutsche Bank's
Chief Financial Officer said.
"Qatar has no protection but they have also committed to
take up their rights in the offering," Stefan Krause told
analysts on a conference call about Deutsche Bank's third
multi-billion capital increase in four years.
The new money also helps the bank build up its regulatory
ratios as the European Central Bank runs the region's top banks
through rigorous checks before it becomes the euro zone's
leading banking regulator in November.
The ECB is currently conducting a thorough analysis of
bank's books dubbed asset quality review (AQR).
"We have no idea of how the AQR will look like," Krause
said.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins)