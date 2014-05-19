FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Bank's
decision to seek 8 billion euros ($11 billion) from investors
was not triggered by regulators' demands, co-Chief Executive
Anshu Jain said on Monday.
"There was absolutely no reason for any regulator to contact
Deutsche Bank on any of its key performance criteria. Both our
core tier 1 ratio and our leverage ratio were well in compliance
with any regulatory standards," Jain said.
"(The cap hike decision had) absolutely no involvement from
any regulator in any way, shape or form."
Deutsche Bank also said a decision to hike its capital was
driven by uncertainty about the cost of new regulations and the
need for funds to expand its investment banking business.
