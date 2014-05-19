FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Bank may
see its investment banking revenues decrease in the second
quarter as trading of fixed income products remains weak, Chief
Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in an analyst conference on
Monday.
"Based on a quarter-to-date performance, CB&S revenues could
be lower in second quarter versus the second quarter of 2013,"
Krause said.
"Fixed income revenues are largely down quarter-to-date from
the prior year. So no improvement in that trend."
In the first quarter, pretax profit at Deutsche's investment
bank, its biggest division, fell by more than a fifth, dragged
down by a 16 percent year-on-year fall in trading revenue from
fixed income, currencies and commodities.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)