FRANKFURT, March 20 Deutsche Bank has benefited from a continuously strong bond trading market since the start of the year and expects 2017 growth for its investment bank to come mainly from this business, it said in its annual report published on Monday.

As equities markets were relatively stable in early 2017, the lender said its equities business proved sluggish.

Banks generally benefit from volatile markets, which leads to higher client activity.

"Across our Debt and Equities platforms, we are hopeful that (Deutsche Bank's unit) Global Markets will recapture market share in 2017 given Deutsche Bank’s enhanced financial strength following the capital increase announced," it said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)