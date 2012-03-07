By Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT, March 7 Deutsche Bank
co-chief executives in waiting Anshu Jain and Juergen
Fitschen have proposed a sweeping management reshuffle to the
supervisory board, a source familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The moves foresee the appointment of Colin Fan and Rob
Rankin as co-chief executives of the investment bank, and the
exit of Chief Risk Officer Hugo Baenziger, the source said.
William Broeksmit and Stefan Krause are set to take over
Baenziger's responsibilities, the source said.
Stephan Leithner will become a member of the executive board
with responsibilities for legal affairs and personnel, the
source said.
Deutsche Bank's supervisory board, the only body formally
empowered to make appointments to the executive board, still
needs to approve the proposals.
"We never comment on market rumours," a spokesman for
Deutsche Bank said.
The bank is in a period of transition as Chief Executive
Josef Ackermann is to step down in May, making way for a tandem
leadership structure under Anshu Jain, currently head of the
corporate and investment bank, and Juergen Fitschen, now head of
regional management.
(Reporting By Philipp Halstrick; writing by Edward Taylor)