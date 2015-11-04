Nov 4 Deutsche Bank AG will pay a $258 million
penalty for transactions it conducted on behalf of
U.S.-sanctioned countries and entities including Iran and Syria,
the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said on
Wednesday.
Germany's largest bank conducted $10.9 billion in clearing
transactions for the customers between 1999 and 2006, using
"non-transparent methods and practices" to shield those
transactions from scrutiny, the New York State financial
regulator said.
The overall $258 million penality Deutsche Bank will pay
includes $200 million to NYDFS and $58 million to the Federal
Reserve, NYDFS said.
